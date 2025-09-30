Madonna on one of the most painful moments in her life

Madonna has revealed the profound emotional turmoil she endured during her 2016 custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son, Rocco.

The pop icon described “one of the most painful moments in my life” when Rocco, then 16, chose to move to London to live with his father.

She recounted having to perform nightly on her Rebel Heart Tour, often sobbing in her dressing room, during this intensely painful period.

Madonna confirmed that she has since repaired her relationship with Rocco and is now on good terms with him.

She credited her spiritual life with helping her navigate this challenging time and stated that she “wouldn't be here” without it.

