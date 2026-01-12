Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who is Maggie O’Farrell? The author behind Golden Globe winner Hamnet

Jessie Buckley thanks crew member for soup in Golden Globes speech
  • Maggie O'Farrell is the award-winning author behind Hamnet, which has now been adapted for screen and on Sunday won several Golden Globe awards.
  • O’Farrell was born in 1972 in Coleraine, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Her childhood involved frequent moves between Dublin, Wales, and Scotland due to her academic father's career.
  • At the age of eight, she was hospitalised with encephalitis, an illness that initially left her unable to walk.
  • After two years of intensive rehabilitation, she recovered, an experience she credits with fostering her love of literature, which is reflected in her memoir I Am, I Am, I Am.
  • Before her career as a novelist, O'Farrell worked as a journalist for a computer magazine in Hong Kong and later for The Independent on Sunday in London.

