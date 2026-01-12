Who is Maggie O’Farrell? The author behind Golden Globe winner Hamnet
- Maggie O'Farrell is the award-winning author behind Hamnet, which has now been adapted for screen and on Sunday won several Golden Globe awards.
- O’Farrell was born in 1972 in Coleraine, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Her childhood involved frequent moves between Dublin, Wales, and Scotland due to her academic father's career.
- At the age of eight, she was hospitalised with encephalitis, an illness that initially left her unable to walk.
- After two years of intensive rehabilitation, she recovered, an experience she credits with fostering her love of literature, which is reflected in her memoir I Am, I Am, I Am.
- Before her career as a novelist, O'Farrell worked as a journalist for a computer magazine in Hong Kong and later for The Independent on Sunday in London.