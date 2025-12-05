Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Margot Robbie comes to Jacob Elordi’s defence

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi fight and kiss in new Wuthering Heights trailer
  • Margot Robbie has defended Emerald Fennell's upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation against casting controversies, urging fans to "just wait" to see the film.
  • The casting of Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Robbie as Catherine faced criticism regarding the actors' age and race, particularly Elordi's portrayal of the character.
  • Robbie praised Elordi's performance, stating he "is Heathcliff" and comparing him to "our generation's Daniel Day-Lewis", while Fennell revealed Elordi inspired the film's conception.
  • Fennell also defended Robbie's casting as an older Catherine, highlighting her "supersized star power" and "big dick energy" as suitable for the character.
  • Despite test audience descriptions of the film as "sexually explicit" and "tonally abrasive", Robbie clarified it is "more romantic than provocative" and an "epic romance", set for release on 13 February 2026.
