Rising Latin singer, 22, killed in ‘ambush’ attack as she sat in parked car

Police identified the victim who was killed as Maria de la Rosa, who went by the stage name DELAROSA (file photo)
Police identified the victim who was killed as Maria de la Rosa, who went by the stage name DELAROSA (file photo) (Getty/iStock)
  • Maria de la Rosa, a 22-year-old Latin music artist and social media influencer known as DELAROSA, was fatally shot in an ambush-style attack in Northridge, Los Angeles, early Saturday, cops say.
  • The incident occurred around 1:25 am when two men approached a parked car de la Rosa was sitting in with two other individuals and opened fire.
  • De la Rosa was pronounced dead at a hospital while the two other occupants of the vehicle were injured, though their conditions were not made public.
  • Authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting, nor have they revealed a motive for the attack.
  • The artist had recently released her debut single and had a significant online presence, leading to an outpouring of tributes from fans and the Latin music community following her death.
