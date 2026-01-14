Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Marisa Abela opens up about cancer diagnosis

Related: Marisa Abela wins leading actress at Bafta TV awards

Actor Marisa Abela, 29, has spoken out about her thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2020 when she was 23.

The Industry star underwent an eight-hour total thyroidectomy to remove a tumour and 19 lymph nodes from her neck.

Abela's primary concern before the operation was the potential loss of her voice due to nerve damage, requiring her to sign a waiver.

The surgery took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, which she described as a "bleak" and isolating experience.

She also expressed worries about the scar affecting her acting career and credited her husband, Jamie Bogyo, for his support.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in