Marisa Abela opens up about cancer diagnosis

Actor Marisa Abela, 29, has spoken out about her thyroid cancer diagnosis in 2020 when she was 23.

The Industry star underwent an eight-hour total thyroidectomy to remove a tumour and 19 lymph nodes from her neck.

Abela's primary concern before the operation was the potential loss of her voice due to nerve damage, requiring her to sign a waiver.

The surgery took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, which she described as a "bleak" and isolating experience.

She also expressed worries about the scar affecting her acting career and credited her husband, Jamie Bogyo, for his support.