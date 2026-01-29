Crime author honoured with prestigious Diamond Dagger
- Crime author Mark Billingham has been honoured with the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Diamond Dagger.
- The award recognises his significant contribution and sustained excellence throughout his prolific career in the crime fiction genre.
- Billingham is best known for his 19-novel Tom Thorne series, which was adapted for television, and has also launched a new series featuring DS Declan Miller.
- Expressing his delight, Billingham joked that he "could not be more thrilled or honoured" if it wasn't an administrative error.
- The Diamond Dagger will be formally presented to him at a ceremony scheduled for July 2.