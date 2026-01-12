Actor calls Trump ‘worst human being’ on Golden Globes red carpet
- Actor Mark Ruffalo criticized Donald Trump as the “worst human being” during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes.
- Ruffalo and other celebrities, including Jean Smart, Wanda Sykes, Ariana Grande, and Natasha Lyonne, wore “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” buttons.
- The buttons were part of a campaign to honour Renee Nicole Good, who was killed by an ICE agent, and Keith Porter, also killed by an off-duty ICE agent.
- Ruffalo condemned Trump for alleged military operations in Venezuela and referenced his conviction for falsifying business records and being found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.
- The “Be Good” campaign encourages citizens to be good to one another amidst current events, with Smart emphasising the need for courage and restraint.