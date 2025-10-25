Martin Kemp suffers ‘terrible’ chainsaw injury
- Martin Kemp, the Spandau Ballet star, has updated fans after sustaining injuries in a "terrible" chainsaw accident.
- He posted a video on Friday evening, 24 October, showing his bandaged hand following the incident.
- The 64-year-old picked up the chainsaw by the blade to cut a piece of wood, leading to the injury.
- Kemp reassured his followers that he is "a lot better now" and "ok", appreciating their concerns.
- He stated he would explain the full details of how the accident happened at a later time.