Martin Kemp reveals the odd purchase he will make after leaving I’m A Celeb

Martin Kemp reveals unusual first purchase after I'm a Celeb exit
  • Martin Kemp, the Spandau Ballet musician, was the sixth star to be eliminated from I'm A Celebrity.
  • He left the jungle on Thursday, 4 December, after being in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
  • Upon his exit, Kemp was asked what he would miss least about his time in the camp.
  • He expressed a strong dislike for the “dunny”, describing it as “horrible”.
  • Kemp revealed his first purchase after leaving the show would be a Japanese toilet that washes one's backside.
