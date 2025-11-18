I’m a Celebrity star’s family want to see him ‘stressed and rattled’ in the jungle
- Harleymoon Kemp expressed a desire to see her father, Martin Kemp, become "stressed and rattled" during his appearance on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
- She hopes the 64-year-old Spandau Ballet singer faces "the worst possible trial there is" as he is currently finding the show "hysterical".
- Harleymoon was surprised when her father skydived from a helicopter at the series' outset, having previously advised him against it due to his supposed struggle with heights.
- Martin Kemp's son, Roman, who secured third place in the 2019 series, provided his father with practical advice before he entered the jungle.
- Harleymoon and Roman Kemp are currently competing together on Celebrity Race Across The World, an experience Harleymoon valued for reconnecting with her brother.