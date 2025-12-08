Celebrated British photographer dies aged 73
- Photographer Martin Parr, celebrated for his vivid and characterful images of British life, has died aged 73.
- The Martin Parr Foundation confirmed his death on Sunday at his Bristol home; the cause was not disclosed, but he had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2021.
- Parr gained prominence in the mid-1980s with 'The Last Resort', a series documenting working-class families on holiday in New Brighton, Merseyside.
- His extensive body of work captured diverse aspects of society, from genteel garden parties and village fetes to the theme of immigration in his 'Black Country Stories'.
- Parr's photographs are held in major international museums, including the Tate and MoMA, and he was awarded a CBE for his contributions to photography in 2021.