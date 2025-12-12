Why Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio work so well together
- Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, a renowned actor-director duo, are currently collaborating on their seventh feature film, an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s ghost story What Happens at Night.
- Scorsese, 83, and DiCaprio, 51, attribute their successful working relationship to mutual trust and love, which enables them to explore challenging creative territories.
- DiCaprio explained that their collaboration involves extensive debate and playing 'devil’s advocate' on screenplays, which he considers a profound learning experience.
- Their extensive filmography includes Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.
- DiCaprio, named Time magazine’s 2025 Entertainer of the Year, has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming dark comedy, One Battle After Another.