‘Marty Supreme’ director reveals huge star’s secret role everyone missed
- Director Josh Safdie revealed that Robert Pattinson has a secret voice role in his new film, Marty Supreme, which stars Timothée Chalamet.
- Pattinson provides the voice for the unseen announcer during the British Open ping pong semifinals sequence in the sports drama.
- Safdie explained that he needed a British voice for the part and Pattinson, who was visiting, agreed to contribute, calling it a “little easter egg.”
- This collaboration marks a reunion for Pattinson and Safdie, who previously worked together on the 2017 crime thriller 'Good Time'.
- Timothée Chalamet, the lead in Marty Supreme, recently won a Golden Globe for his performance and is tipped for a potential Oscar nomination.