Masked Singer’s Red Panda unmasked after Olly Murs’ correct guess
- The Masked Singer's Red Panda was unmasked as comedian Harry Hill on Saturday night.
- Hill performed the Black Eyed Peas song 'I Gotta Feeling' before his identity was revealed.
- Guest judge Olly Murs correctly identified Harry Hill as the celebrity behind the Red Panda costume.
- Prior to the reveal, there had been speculation that comedian Alan Carr was the Red Panda.
- Harry Hill told host Joel Dommett that he thoroughly enjoyed his time participating in the show.
