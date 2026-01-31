Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Masked Singer’s Red Panda unmasked after Olly Murs’ correct guess

The Masked Singer: Red Panda revealed as comedy legend
  • The Masked Singer's Red Panda was unmasked as comedian Harry Hill on Saturday night.
  • Hill performed the Black Eyed Peas song 'I Gotta Feeling' before his identity was revealed.
  • Guest judge Olly Murs correctly identified Harry Hill as the celebrity behind the Red Panda costume.
  • Prior to the reveal, there had been speculation that comedian Alan Carr was the Red Panda.
  • Harry Hill told host Joel Dommett that he thoroughly enjoyed his time participating in the show.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in