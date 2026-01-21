First He-Man teaser thrills fans with ‘80s nostalgia
- The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot has been released, generating significant fan reaction.
- Nicholas Galitzine is set to star as He-Man, with Jared Leto cast as the villain Skeletor.
- The teaser leans into nostalgia with 1980s imagery and a voiceover, delighting many long-time fans.
- Some fans have expressed concerns about the film's potential plot direction, particularly a storyline where a “real” world character discovers the cartoon is real.
- There has been notable criticism regarding Leto's casting as Skeletor, with some fans questioning his suitability for the iconic role.