Gregg Wallace addresses jokes that got him fired from MasterChef
- Gregg Wallace has issued a 1,000-word apology on Substack for his MasterChef behaviour, six months after being dismissed by the BBC over misconduct allegations.
- The upheld claims against Wallace included unwelcome physical contact, being in a state of undress, inappropriate sexual language and humour, and culturally insensitive or racist comments.
- Wallace apologised for his initial reaction to the allegations, where he dismissed complainants as “middle-class women of a certain age” calling it “stupid, defensive, and arrogant”.
- He defended his actions by claiming he adopted a “boisterous workplace environment” persona, using “bawdy humour” and innuendos similar to those seen on shows like The Great British Bake Off.
- The BBC previously apologised for missing opportunities to address Wallace's conduct sooner, stating his behaviour fell below their values and expectations.