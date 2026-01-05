Matt Lucas reveals family’s heartwarming reaction to his surprise Masked Singer appearance
- Matt Lucas was revealed as Emperor Penguin on The Masked Singer on Sunday, 4 January.
- The comedian performed a rendition of The Who's "Pinball Wizard" with his band, the Antarctic Funkies.
- Lucas shared footage of his mother and stepfather's "blissfully unaware" reaction to his unmasking.
- His mother expressed delight and disbelief, repeatedly exclaiming "That's amazing" upon seeing him.
- The 51-year-old watched the episode with his family, who had no prior knowledge of his participation.