Matt Lucas reveals family’s heartwarming reaction to his surprise Masked Singer appearance

  • Matt Lucas was revealed as Emperor Penguin on The Masked Singer on Sunday, 4 January.
  • The comedian performed a rendition of The Who's "Pinball Wizard" with his band, the Antarctic Funkies.
  • Lucas shared footage of his mother and stepfather's "blissfully unaware" reaction to his unmasking.
  • His mother expressed delight and disbelief, repeatedly exclaiming "That's amazing" upon seeing him.
  • The 51-year-old watched the episode with his family, who had no prior knowledge of his participation.
