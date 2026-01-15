Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Matthew McConaughey files trademark for three-word catchphrase

Video Player Placeholder
Matthew McConaughey partners with ElevenLabs on an AI voice clone
  • Matthew McConaughey has filed to trademark his signature catchphrase “alright, alright, alright” and other aspects of his likeness to combat artificial intelligence deepfakes.
  • The actor secured eight trademarks, including his voice, smile, and specific audio/video clips, to protect against unauthorised AI misuse.
  • The trademark registration for “alright, alright, alright” specifically details the pitch variations of the phrase.
  • This strategy provides McConaughey with grounds to sue in federal court for general misuse of his image and voice on the internet, beyond just commercial product sales.
  • McConaughey's legal team aims to establish clear ownership and consent in an AI world, with the actor previously using AI to create a synthetic version of his voice for his newsletter.
