Friends reference added to Matthew Perry’s grave
- Matthew Perry, the beloved actor, has finally received a bronze grave plaque at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, more than two years after his death from a ketamine overdose.
- The plaque, added recently, features his name, dates of birth and death, and the epitaph 'Much loved – Friend –', a clear nod to his iconic sitcom.
- Perry was 54 when he died, with an autopsy revealing the cause as the acute effects of ketamine, alongside contributing factors like drowning and coronary artery disease.
- Following a seven-month investigation, five individuals were federally charged in connection with his death.
- Dr Salvador Plasencia, who sold ketamine to Perry, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, while another doctor, Mark Chavez, received eight months of home detention; three others await sentencing.