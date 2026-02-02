Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Here’s how to get your hands on the viral McDonald’s caviar kit

  • McDonald's has partnered with Paramount Caviar to offer a free McNugget caviar kit for Valentine's Day.
  • The kits will be available from 11 a.m. ET on 10 February via McNuggetCaviar.com.
  • Each kit contains Baerii sturgeon caviar, crème fraîche, a $25 gift card for McNuggets, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.
  • The promotion was inspired by a customer trend of pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar, a snack also enjoyed by celebrities like Rihanna.
  • This Valentine's Day offer follows other recent McDonald's initiatives, including the return of Changeables toys, a new hot honey sauce, and upcoming items like the Big Arch burger and Shamrock Shake.
