Fast food chain imposes ‘no door’ policy due to severe crime in the area
- A McDonald's in downtown Seattle has implemented a "no door" policy, preventing customers from eating inside due to severe crime in the area.
- The fast-food restaurant, located on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, has been the site of stabbings, drug use, and a fatal shooting in 2020 that injured seven others.
- Locals have nicknamed the establishment "McStabby's" due to the high incidence of violence, with one police officer reporting three stabbings there this year alone.
- The dining room was initially closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and then permanently after the January 2020 shooting, with plywood now covering the doors and orders taken via a makeshift hatch.
- The policy reflects broader crime issues in Seattle, which recorded over 3,100 aggravated assaults, nearly 1,440 robberies, and 30 murders last year.