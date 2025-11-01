Heidi Klum reveals remarkable Halloween transformation into Medusa
- Heidi Klum has unveiled her 2025 Halloween costume, transforming into Medusa for her annual star-studded party in New York City.
- Her elaborate Medusa costume features snakes in place of her hair and a rattlesnake tail, with Klum sharing a video on Instagram captioned: "Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone."
- Klum, often referred to as the "Queen of Halloween," teased the look throughout the week with hints such as fake pointed teeth and green face paint.
- She is renowned for her meticulously planned and show-stopping costumes, some of which she reportedly spends up to a year working on.
- Previous iconic transformations include E.T. in 2024, a peacock in 2023, a giant worm in 2022, and Jessica Rabbit in 2015.