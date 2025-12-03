Prince Harry makes cameo in Meghan’s latest Netflix special
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has launched a new Netflix Christmas special titled With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, focusing on festive traditions and personal touches.
- The 56-minute episode features Meghan sharing tips for making December special, such as elevating wrapped presents and decorating Christmas trees.
- She reveals she places a 'love letter' inside a handmade cracker for Prince Harry and customises crackers for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with small, personalised gifts.
- Meghan recounts her discovery of the British Christmas cracker tradition during her first royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2017.
- Prince Harry makes a cameo, playfully critiquing Meghan's gumbo and reacting to a salad containing ingredients he dislikes.