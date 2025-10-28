Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Latest festive range from Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand revealed

  • Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has launched its first holiday collection, introducing new products alongside familiar favourites.
  • The new offerings include two scented candles priced at $64 each, a $16 spice kit for mulled cider or hot toddies, and an $89 bottle of 2021 Vintage Napa Valley Brut champagne.
  • The candles feature numbers (519 and 084) that pay homage to Meghan's wedding anniversary and birthday, respectively.
  • The collection also provides gift bundles, such as a signature fruit spread set for $42 and a honey duo gift set for $62.
  • As Ever, which initially launched in April and saw its first products sell out rapidly, was rebranded from American Riviera Orchard to encompass a wider range of items.
