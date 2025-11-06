Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Meghan Markle to appear in film nearly a decade after quitting Hollywood

Related: Gina Torres says Suits cast do not have Meghan Markle’s number at Golden Globes 2024
  • Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to acting after an eight-year hiatus from the profession.
  • She is set to make a cameo appearance as herself in the Amazon MGM Studios production Close Personal Friends.
  • This marks her first acting role since she left the TV series Suits in November 2017, after her engagement to Prince Harry.
  • Sources suggest this is a significant step for the Duchess of Sussex, allowing her to tentatively re-engage with acting, with Prince Harry's full support.
  • The film, directed by Jason Orley, is set near Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito home, and she has reportedly already filmed her part.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in