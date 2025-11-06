Meghan Markle to appear in film nearly a decade after quitting Hollywood
- Meghan Markle is reportedly returning to acting after an eight-year hiatus from the profession.
- She is set to make a cameo appearance as herself in the Amazon MGM Studios production Close Personal Friends.
- This marks her first acting role since she left the TV series Suits in November 2017, after her engagement to Prince Harry.
- Sources suggest this is a significant step for the Duchess of Sussex, allowing her to tentatively re-engage with acting, with Prince Harry's full support.
- The film, directed by Jason Orley, is set near Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito home, and she has reportedly already filmed her part.