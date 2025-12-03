Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Critics slam Meghan Markle’s ‘insufferable’ Christmas special

Harry insults Meghan's cooking in rare Netflix show cameo
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, released a Christmas special of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, which premiered on Wednesday.
  • The 56-minute episode features Meghan sharing festive tips, making personalised crackers, hosting friends for brunch, and crafting with tennis player Naomi Osaka.
  • Critics widely panned the special, with reviews describing it as "quite mad and a little bit sad," "insufferable," and a "sad, self-indulgent, cringy wash of beige."
  • The Duchess includes a "love letter" for the Duke of Sussex in a handmade cracker and promotes products from her "As Ever" brand throughout the show.
  • The Duke of Sussex makes a brief cameo, reacting humorously to an "anti-salad" made of ingredients he dislikes.
