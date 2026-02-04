Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Melania documentary records embarassing UK box office takings

Video Player Placeholder
Melania Trump has released a new documentary – does anyone care?
  • The documentary Melania opened at No 29 in the UK box office, taking £32,974 from 155 cinemas in its first weekend of release.
  • Many screenings across the UK were sparsely attended, with some playing to empty rooms, though certain locations saw journalists filling seats.
  • In the US, the film exceeded predictions by grossing $2.9m but was still considered a flop, being outperformed by the horror film Iron Lung.
  • Iron Lung, an independently financed horror film, reached No 4 in the UK box office with takings of £948,731, significantly surpassing Melania.
  • Reviews for Melania have been largely negative, with a 10 per cent critic score, contrasting sharply with a 99 per cent audience score, which appears to be a demonstration of support for Trump.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in