Melania documentary records embarassing UK box office takings
- The documentary Melania opened at No 29 in the UK box office, taking £32,974 from 155 cinemas in its first weekend of release.
- Many screenings across the UK were sparsely attended, with some playing to empty rooms, though certain locations saw journalists filling seats.
- In the US, the film exceeded predictions by grossing $2.9m but was still considered a flop, being outperformed by the horror film Iron Lung.
- Iron Lung, an independently financed horror film, reached No 4 in the UK box office with takings of £948,731, significantly surpassing Melania.
- Reviews for Melania have been largely negative, with a 10 per cent critic score, contrasting sharply with a 99 per cent audience score, which appears to be a demonstration of support for Trump.
