Hollywood comeback bid tied to divisive Melania Trump documentary

Melania Trump struggles to sum up her new film in three words
  • Melania Trump's senior advisor, Marc Beckman, is playing a key role in Brett Ratner's potential career revival.
  • Beckman and Ratner have a professional history, having collaborated on an advertising campaign in 2007.
  • Beckman negotiated a substantial $40 million deal with Amazon MGM for a documentary.
  • He also recommended Ratner to direct the documentary, citing his understanding of Melania's vision.
  • Beckman stated that Ratner grasped the desire for a 'cinematic, stylised quality' in the film.
  • Ratner’s most notable films include the Rush Hour series, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand.
