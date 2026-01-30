Hollywood comeback bid tied to divisive Melania Trump documentary
- Melania Trump's senior advisor, Marc Beckman, is playing a key role in Brett Ratner's potential career revival.
- Beckman and Ratner have a professional history, having collaborated on an advertising campaign in 2007.
- Beckman negotiated a substantial $40 million deal with Amazon MGM for a documentary.
- He also recommended Ratner to direct the documentary, citing his understanding of Melania's vision.
- Beckman stated that Ratner grasped the desire for a 'cinematic, stylised quality' in the film.
- Ratner’s most notable films include the Rush Hour series, Red Dragon and X-Men: The Last Stand.
