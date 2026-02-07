Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rotten Tomatoes responds to ‘manipulated’ audience score claims

Melania Trump releases documentary trailer
  • The Melania documentary has set a record on Rotten Tomatoes for the largest discrepancy between critics' scores and audience ratings.
  • Critics awarded the film a low 8 per cent on the 'Tomatometer', while audiences gave it a high 99 per cent on the 'Popcornmeter'.
  • This significant difference led to speculation that the audience score might have been manipulated.
  • Rotten Tomatoes' parent company, Versant, denied any manipulation, stating that all audience reviews are verified by ticket purchases.
  • Amazon reportedly spent $75 million on the film's acquisition and marketing, which saw strong box office results in the US but performed poorly in the UK and Ireland.
