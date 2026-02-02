Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Surpising record ‘Melania’ film broke during opening weekend

Video Player Placeholder
Melania Trump has released a new documentary – does anyone care?
  • Melania Trump's documentary, 'Melania', has set a Rotten Tomatoes record for the largest discrepancy between critics' and audience scores in 27 years.
  • The film received a 10 per cent rating from critics, who largely dismissed it as 'post-modern post-entertainment' and 'pure fiction', contrasting sharply with a 99 per cent audience approval.
  • Audience members praised the documentary for offering a 'private look' into Melania Trump's work and her commitment to children.
  • 'Melania' exceeded initial box office predictions, grossing $2.9 million on its opening day and projected to earn around $8.1 million for its opening weekend.
  • Despite its stronger-than-expected box office performance, the film is unlikely to recoup the $40 million Amazon MGM paid for it, along with an additional $35 million spent on marketing.
