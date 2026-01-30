The four words Melania Trump uses to summarize her new movie
- A new documentary about Melania Trump will premiere tonight in Washington, D.C., with various media and political figures on the guest list.
- Melania Trump described the film as “beautiful, emotional, fashionable, and cinematic,” expressing her pride in the project.
- Melania’s senior advisor, Marc Beckman, negotiated the $40 million deal for the documentary with Amazon MGM and recommended Brett Ratner as director.
- Donald Trump defended the $40 million acquisition cost by Amazon MGM, comparing it to Barack Obama's Netflix deal, which he claimed had not produced significant results.
- RFK Jr. also attended the premiere, stating that Melania Trump is a significant supporter of his political agenda.
