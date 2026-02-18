Mercury Prize to be held outside London for just second time in history
- The prestigious Mercury Prize ceremony is set to return to Newcastle for a second consecutive year, taking place at the Utilita Arena this autumn.
- Scheduled for Thursday, 22 October, this marks only the second time in its history that the awards have been held outside London since their inception in 1992.
- The annual prize celebrates the best new British and Irish music, with a shortlist of 12 artists yet to be announced.
- Last year's coveted award was won by Geordie singer Sam Fender, who joined an esteemed list of previous winners.
- Organised by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and Newcastle City Council, the event is expected to build on last year's success, which provided a £1.4 million economic and cultural boost to the region.
