Meryl Streep to play iconic musician in new biopic

Joni Mitchell makes rare public performance for LA wildfires benefit concert
  • Meryl Streep has been confirmed to portray Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic.
  • Record executive Clive Davis announced Streep's casting at his annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles.
  • The film, which has been in development for several years, will be directed by Cameron Crowe.
  • Crowe previously stated that the movie would tell Mitchell's life story from her own perspective.
  • The announcement ends months of speculation regarding the lead role, with other actors previously considered.
