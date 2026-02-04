Meryl Streep to play iconic musician in new biopic
- Meryl Streep has been confirmed to portray Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic.
- Record executive Clive Davis announced Streep's casting at his annual pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles.
- The film, which has been in development for several years, will be directed by Cameron Crowe.
- Crowe previously stated that the movie would tell Mitchell's life story from her own perspective.
- The announcement ends months of speculation regarding the lead role, with other actors previously considered.
