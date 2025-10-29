Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ex-MP reveals surprise career move a year after leaving Parliament

Mhairi Black's most damning speech as she announces politics exit
  • Former SNP MP Mhairi Black is set to make her television acting debut in a new BBC legal drama.
  • She will portray a police detective, Detective Inspector Bridges, in the eight-part series titled Counsels.
  • The drama is currently filming in Glasgow and is scheduled to air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.
  • Ms Black is slated to appear in four episodes, with her filming commitments commencing next week.
  • Having stepped down as an MP in 2024, she expressed enthusiasm for exploring new opportunities outside of politics.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in