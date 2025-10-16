Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michael Chernus admits he had reservations about playing serial killer John Wayne Gacy

Video Player Placeholder
Top 10 Creepiest Facts About John Wayne Gacy
  • Actor Michael Chernus, known for Severance, leads Peacock's new crime drama Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, which premieres on Thursday.
  • Chernus initially expressed reservations about portraying the infamous serial killer, but was reassured the series would avoid sensationalism and instead focus on Gacy's victims.
  • The scripted drama explores the life of Gacy, who was convicted of brutally murdering at least 33 men throughout the 1970s.
  • Gacy, known as the 'Killer Clown', lured his male victims by offering drinks, food, or money, often performing as a clown at children's parties.
  • The series aims to delve into the grief and trauma of the victims' families and expose the systemic failures that contributed to Gacy's reign of terror.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in