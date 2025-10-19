Michael J Fox claims co-star needed ‘miniature corral’ to keep him in line on set
- Michael J Fox claims his Back to the Future co-star Crispin Glover “created friction” on set due to his eccentric behaviour.
- Fox said that Glover, who played George McFly, had his own ideas about the character that differed from the film’s crew and director Robert Zemeckis.
- Glover’s tendency to stray from his mark during scenes led the crew to construct a “miniature corral” to keep him in position, Fox said.
- Despite the challenges, Fox maintained he “loved working” with Glover and respected his talent and commitment to the role.
- Glover was replaced in the film’s sequels, and Fox also initially had a difficult relationship with female lead Lea Thompson.