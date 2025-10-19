Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Michael J Fox claims co-star needed ‘miniature corral’ to keep him in line on set

Michael J Fox as Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future'
Michael J Fox as Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future' (Universal Studios)
  • Michael J Fox claims his Back to the Future co-star Crispin Glover “created friction” on set due to his eccentric behaviour.
  • Fox said that Glover, who played George McFly, had his own ideas about the character that differed from the film’s crew and director Robert Zemeckis.
  • Glover’s tendency to stray from his mark during scenes led the crew to construct a “miniature corral” to keep him in position, Fox said.
  • Despite the challenges, Fox maintained he “loved working” with Glover and respected his talent and commitment to the role.
  • Glover was replaced in the film’s sequels, and Fox also initially had a difficult relationship with female lead Lea Thompson.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in