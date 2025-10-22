Michael Keaton’s Pittsburgh Walk of Fame plaque contains typo
- Michael Keaton's name was misspelled on his new plaque on the Pittsburgh Walk of Fame.
- The error, “Micheal” instead of “Michael”, appeared in the descriptive text on the bronze plaque, not in the main name.
- Keaton, 74, was the only honoree to attend the inaugural ceremony in person, where he gave a heartfelt speech.
- He expressed his gratitude, calling the recognition by his hometown “one of the best days of my life,” and did not publicly acknowledge the typo.
- Other Pittsburgh legends inducted alongside Keaton included Fred Rogers, Nellie Bly, Andy Warhol and Andrew Carnegie.