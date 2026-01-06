Leading author Michael Schumacher dies aged 75
- Michael Schumacher, the Wisconsin author celebrated for his diverse literary output, has died at the age of 75.
- His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed on Monday that her father passed away on 29 December.
- Schumacher's extensive bibliography included biographies of notable figures such as filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and musician Eric Clapton.
- He also authored significant works on Great Lakes lore, detailing events like the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald.
- Born in Kansas, Schumacher resided for most of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was known for his love of history and storytelling.