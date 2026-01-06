Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leading author Michael Schumacher dies aged 75

Author Michael Schumacher has died aged 75 (Emily Joy Schumacher)
  • Michael Schumacher, the Wisconsin author celebrated for his diverse literary output, has died at the age of 75.
  • His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed on Monday that her father passed away on 29 December.
  • Schumacher's extensive bibliography included biographies of notable figures such as filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and musician Eric Clapton.
  • He also authored significant works on Great Lakes lore, detailing events like the sinking of the freighter Edmund Fitzgerald.
  • Born in Kansas, Schumacher resided for most of his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and was known for his love of history and storytelling.
