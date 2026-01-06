Mickey Rourke criticises fundraiser set up to help him pay outstanding rent
- Mickey Rourke has publicly condemned a GoFundMe campaign set up to help him pay outstanding rent on his Los Angeles home, stating he did not approve it.
- The Oscar-nominated actor, 73, faced eviction after failing to pay $59,100 in unpaid rent, leading to his manager, Kimberly Hines, launching the fundraiser.
- Rourke expressed frustration and embarrassment over the charity, vowing to return all money donated by fans, asserting he would never ask strangers for financial help.
- Hines clarified that Rourke may have misunderstood the nature of the fundraiser, explaining that the funds were intended for him and would be reimbursed if he declined them.
- The actor has admitted to poor career management and previously borrowed a significant sum during the Covid-19 pandemic and actors' strike, highlighting his financial difficulties.