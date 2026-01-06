Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mickey Rourke criticises fundraiser set up to help him pay outstanding rent

Mickey Rourke denounces GoFundMe set up to help him with unpaid rent and lawsuit
  • Mickey Rourke has publicly condemned a GoFundMe campaign set up to help him pay outstanding rent on his Los Angeles home, stating he did not approve it.
  • The Oscar-nominated actor, 73, faced eviction after failing to pay $59,100 in unpaid rent, leading to his manager, Kimberly Hines, launching the fundraiser.
  • Rourke expressed frustration and embarrassment over the charity, vowing to return all money donated by fans, asserting he would never ask strangers for financial help.
  • Hines clarified that Rourke may have misunderstood the nature of the fundraiser, explaining that the funds were intended for him and would be reimbursed if he declined them.
  • The actor has admitted to poor career management and previously borrowed a significant sum during the Covid-19 pandemic and actors' strike, highlighting his financial difficulties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in