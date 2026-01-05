Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mickey Rourke takes action as he fights eviction from LA home

Mickey Rourke makes homophobic comments to Jojo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother
  • Actor Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his Los Angeles home after allegedly failing to pay $59,100 (£44,003) in overdue rent.
  • He received a three-day notice to pay or vacate the premises on 18 December, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court.
  • A GoFundMe campaign, titled 'Help Mickey Rourke Stay in His Home', was launched with his permission to raise $100,000 (£74,456) for immediate housing-related expenses.
  • The fundraiser, started by a friend, highlights Rourke's past struggles and states that 'fame does not protect against hardship', aiming to provide him with stability.
  • As of the article's publication, the campaign had raised $36,278 (£27,011) towards its target.
