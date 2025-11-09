Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trailer Park Boys star Mike Smith charged with sexual assault

Trailer Park Boys star with Mike Smith centre
Trailer Park Boys star with Mike Smith centre
  • Mike Smith, known for playing Bubbles in Trailer Park Boys, has stepped down from his role as managing director of Trailer Park Boys Inc.
  • This decision follows sexual assault charges filed against him in Canada on 2 October, relating to an alleged incident on 30 December 2017.
  • Trailer Park Boys Inc. confirmed Smith's departure and stated they are taking the allegation seriously, appointing Gary Howsam as the new managing director.
  • Smith is scheduled to appear in court in Halifax, with the company refraining from further comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.
  • The actor faced a previous domestic battery arrest in 2016 in Los Angeles, though those charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence.
