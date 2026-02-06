White Lotus creator defends appearing on reality show instead of writing hit series
- Mike White, the creator of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, has defended his decision to compete in Survivor 50 instead of writing the show's fourth season.
- White explained that he needed a “creative reset” from the intense feedback and scrutiny following The White Lotus's success.
- He stated his desire for the upcoming fourth season to be truly inspired and great, rather than simply fulfilling a slot, believing Survivor offers the necessary mental break.
- The Emmy-winner, who previously competed in Survivor: David vs Goliath in 2018, finds the reality show so 'immersive' that it prevents him from thinking about his other work.
- White confirmed he has not yet begun writing the fourth season of The White Lotus and plans to start scouting locations after his participation in Survivor 50, which premieres in February 2026.
