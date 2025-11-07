Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown says Sabrina Carpenter gave her advice amid press criticism of her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown says journalists are 'bullying' her over her appearance
  • Millie Bobby Brown revealed she was left “depressed” and “crying every day” due to unfavourable press coverage of her outfits while promoting her film,The Electric State.
  • The Stranger Things actor had adopted a blonde, Nineties looks, including outfits borrowed from Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.
  • She received advice from Sabrina Carpenter to disregard the criticism, and later posted an Instagram video defending her right to experiment with her style.
  • Brown, who started acting at 12, married Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, in a private ceremony in May 2024, followed by a larger wedding in Italy.
  • The couple also adopted a baby girl, whose identity they are keeping private to protect her from the public spotlight.
