Millie Bobby Brown reveals movie medley she danced to at her wedding
- Millie Bobby Brown revealed that British singer Raye performed at her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi.
- For their first dance, Brown and Bongiovi learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease, which lasted approximately six minutes.
- Brown initially wanted to recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing, but opted for the Grease routine due to concerns about getting the lift wrong.
- Raye also sang for Brown's “daddy-daughter dance” at the wedding, performing alongside songs by Frank Sinatra.
- Brown also shared her emotional experience filming the final scenes of Stranger Things and her personal dislikes for certain foods and taking photos of meals.