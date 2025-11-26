Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown reveals movie medley she danced to at her wedding

Millie Bobbie Brown reveals Jake Bongiovi's proposal almost ended in disaster
  • Millie Bobby Brown revealed that British singer Raye performed at her wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi.
  • For their first dance, Brown and Bongiovi learned a routine to a medley of songs from Grease, which lasted approximately six minutes.
  • Brown initially wanted to recreate the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing, but opted for the Grease routine due to concerns about getting the lift wrong.
  • Raye also sang for Brown's “daddy-daughter dance” at the wedding, performing alongside songs by Frank Sinatra.
  • Brown also shared her emotional experience filming the final scenes of Stranger Things and her personal dislikes for certain foods and taking photos of meals.
