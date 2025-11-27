Millie Mackintosh shares poignant message following breast cancer scare
- Millie Mackintosh shared her "nerve-racking" experience after discovering a breast lump, which led to an anxious wait for biopsy and MRI results.
- The Made In Chelsea star vowed to raise awareness for women's health and the importance of early detection if she received an all-clear, stressing that breast cancer can affect younger women.
- Fortunately, the lump was diagnosed as a hormonal issue 18 months ago, but the scare motivated her to fulfil her promise to help others.
- Mackintosh recently completed a challenging 100km trek across the Moroccan Sahara Desert to raise money and awareness for the youth-focused breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!
- She described the trek as a life-changing experience, despite the physical demands and the difficulty of being separated from her young daughters without phone signal.