Viral Los Angeles TikTok star Miss Shirley dies at 58
- Shirley Raines, a TikTok creator known as 'Miss Shirley' and founder of the non-profit Beauty 2 the Streetz, has died at the age of 58.
- Her organization announced her passing, highlighting her dedication to serving homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada.
- Raines gained over 5 million followers on TikTok by sharing her work providing hair, makeup, food, and clothes, aiming to restore dignity to those in need.
- She was recognised as the CNN Hero of the Year in 2021, receiving $100,000 to expand her charitable efforts.
- Raines often spoke about finding purpose in her work after experiencing personal tragedy, including the death of her 2-year-old son.