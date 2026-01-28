Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Viral Los Angeles TikTok star Miss Shirley dies at 58

Beauty 2 the Streetz, Raines’ nonprofit, served people on Skid Row in Los Angeles
Beauty 2 the Streetz, Raines’ nonprofit, served people on Skid Row in Los Angeles (Facebook)
  • Shirley Raines, a TikTok creator known as 'Miss Shirley' and founder of the non-profit Beauty 2 the Streetz, has died at the age of 58.
  • Her organization announced her passing, highlighting her dedication to serving homeless communities in Los Angeles and Nevada.
  • Raines gained over 5 million followers on TikTok by sharing her work providing hair, makeup, food, and clothes, aiming to restore dignity to those in need.
  • She was recognised as the CNN Hero of the Year in 2021, receiving $100,000 to expand her charitable efforts.
  • Raines often spoke about finding purpose in her work after experiencing personal tragedy, including the death of her 2-year-old son.

