Molly-Mae Hague opens up about ‘24 hours’ scandal: ‘I was so disappointed in myself’

  • Molly-Mae Hague discussed the significant backlash, including “hateful comments” and “death threats”, she received after her “same 24 hours in a day” remark.
  • The reality TV star addressed the controversy in her new Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, reflecting on the impact of her 2022 comments.
  • She also spoke about the furore over a YouTube video where she claimed not to have had “fun” during a summer that included trips to Dubai and Wimbledon.
  • Hague expressed regret, stating she was “disappointed in myself” and had “accepted and realised” that her initial comments were “wrong”.
  • Her representatives previously clarified that her remarks were intended to discuss time efficiency and personal work ethic, not to comment on others' situations.
