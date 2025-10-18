Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Molly-Mae Hague wants a gesture from Tommy Fury before wearing her engagement ring again

Tommy Fury opens up on moment Molly-Mae ended their relationship
  • Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have rekindled their relationship after splitting in August 2024, though they are still navigating their situation.
  • Hague stated she is not yet ready to wear her engagement ring again, hoping for a 'gesture' from Fury before doing so.
  • Their two-year-old daughter, Bambi, helped bring the couple closer together during their reconciliation.
  • Fury previously denied infidelity rumours, attributing their initial split to his drinking habit following a hand injury.
  • Hague's Prime Video series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All series two, will detail their personal lives and her career, with the first episodes launching on 18 October.
