Monster: The Ed Gein Story draws 12.2 million viewers amid criticism

'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' trailer
  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story garnered 12.2 million views on Netflix during its opening weekend, comparable to the previous season about the Menendez brothers.
  • Despite its strong performance, the series was outranked by Mae Martin's thriller Wayward (14.1 million views) and the film KPop Demon Hunters (18.1 million views).
  • The show, starring Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, has faced criticism from viewers for allegedly 'romanticizing' the notorious serial killer.
  • Particular backlash focused on the final episode, which some viewers felt portrayed Gein, known for grave robbing and murder, in an overly sympathetic or 'saintly' light.
  • This portrayal led to accusations of gaslighting, with some viewers feeling pressured to empathize with the killer, while others debated the show's intent to explore mental illness.
