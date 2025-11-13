Morgan Freeman’s lawyers ‘very busy’ addressing AI clones
- Morgan Freeman's legal team is “very, very busy” as his voice keeps being cloned by AI without his consent, which he views as “robbing” him.
- The actor expressed strong disapproval of AI mimicking his voice, stating he does not appreciate it and gets paid for such work.
- Freeman also criticised 'AI actress' Tilly Norwood, arguing that virtual creations displace real actors and create conflict within the industry.
- He previously thanked fans for alerting him to unauthorised AI voice imitations, highlighting the importance of authenticity and identity protection.
- While some actors have embraced authorised AI voice deals, the broader issue of AI's impact on jobs was a significant concern during the recent SAG-AFTRA strike.